Sensational Ghanaian dancer, Laud Anoo Konadu, known professionally as Dancegod Lloyd, has revealed the downside of his international collaboration with American superstar, Beyoncé.

Though the feature lifted his financial status and gave him a good standing on the international market, Dance God said he almost drowned in the fame.

After their ‘Black is King visual album’ deal was premiered on July 31, 2019, he said he felt he was on a higher level.

He added that he became swollen-headed and almost got addicted to the drug fame, a situation he had to bring to the attention of his management.

However, the wise words from an associate was all he needed to journey him back from his ‘dreamland’ to real life.

“Someone told me one thing and that’s what has helped me right now. I was told to value everyone irrespective of my famous status. There is a reason why someone approaches you. There is a reason why you are linked. It’s by chance and it’s written so I just make it happen,” he said on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra with Sista Sandy.

He made the disclosure while contributing to a discussion on how fame becomes a catalyst for trouble.

This is in line with his colleagues, Shatta Wale and Medikal’s arrest and remand for a shooting prank and gun brandishing respectively.

Dancegod, having worked with both artistes as their dance coach, expressed sadness that their actions have led them to prison.

