Veteran broadcaster, Ken Addy, has disclosed that he used to be the Chairman of Shatta Wale’s fan base, popularly known as the Shatta Movement (SM), until the artiste began misbehaving.

The entertainment pundit on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z made this revelation while reacting to the recent stunt pulled up by Shatta Wale and his team during this week

He recounted how he used to admire the artiste’s gift of effortlessly making hits.

This, he mentioned, drew him closer to the movement, thus, converting him into being more than just a disciple.

He said, “I used to be a big fan of Shatta Wale…I forced myself to be the chairman of Shatta Movement…until he started misbehaving.”

Uncle Ken, as many know him, confessed that he was upset at the news of the stunt.

However, he believed Shatta Wale was to blame for the aftermath.

He said “Shatta goes out of the way to do certain things that a lot of people know are not right. But the hardcore fans follow him everywhere, ginger him up, and refuse to see the wrong.”

In a positive light, Uncle Ken mentioned that he had enjoyed the intellectual arguments and conversations around the actions and arrest of Shatta Wale, highlighting that he is happy to know the laws of Ghana do work, because “you cannot break the law to make a case”.

He urged fans and the general public to keep calm while “we await the final verdict after police investigations.”