Veteran broadcaster, Ken Addy, has projected that King Promise will win Artiste of the Year in the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The host of Jazz on Joy and Ken’s Music Mix on Joy FM said on Showbiz A-Z that even though he believes all the other artistes including Stonebwoy have worked harder in the year under review, King Promise is well deserving of the topmost award.

“I always like to look out for new things. Stonebwoy is an established musician if you ask me. Stone has won before. So I am always looking out for new people to win. And I am saying that as far as I am concerned, I will be very if King Promise wins because he holds so much promise and what he has done in that year is very promising,” he told the host Kwame Dadzie.

According to the Ghana Music Awards category definition, the Artiste of the Year is the artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the artiste with the highest audience appeal and popularity in the year under review. The artiste(s) must have released a hit single/EP/album and must be one of the artistes with the highest nominations in the year under review.

King Promise has been nominated for the Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year for ‘Terminator 2’ and ‘Perfect Combi’, and Best Afropop Song of the Year.

He is contesting Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Nacee and Black Sherif.

Asked on Hitz FM if he would be surprised if he loses the Artiste of the Year category, he said: “Yea, hundred percent,” adding, “we’ve done one hell of a job.”

“I am not blowing my horn or saying stuff but I feel that this is one of the awards that everyone has spoken about the most in a very long time because you can tell what we have done with all our releases in the past year and the work we’ve put in just representing the motherland to the rest of the world and worthy face of Ghana music,” he noted.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 1, 2025.

Other categories to be awarded on the night include Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, New Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year.

