The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, has announced that special voting for the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on December 2, 2024.

This announcement was made during a meeting with the national executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on May 28.

The special voting arrangement is intended for eligible voters who will be unable to cast their ballots at their registered polling stations on the general election day, set for December 7, 2024.

This provision primarily targets personnel from various security and public service sectors.

Mrs. Mensa specified the groups eligible for special voting, including the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), National Security, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Information Services Department.

Additionally, members of the National Ambulance Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Prisons Service, Ghana Journalists Association, Ghana Police Service, and the National Media Commission are also eligible.

Despite the early voting date, the EC chair said the results of the special voting will not be disclosed until after the general elections on December 7.