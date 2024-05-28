Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has called on Ghanaians to vote New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the next President.

The former Tema East Member of Parliament believes Dr Bawumia will be one of the best Presidents in Ghana’s history.

Speaking on Adom FM Burning Issues, he asserted that, the time Ghana finds itself in requires a leader like the Vice President.

“We are advocating for Dr Bawumia because he has never been President before, but we have all seen the contributions of John Dramani Mahama (JDM). We need to give Bawumia a chance to show what he can achieve.

I believe that Bawumia will be one of the finest Presidents we will ever have. The progress made by President Akufo Addo will be continued by Bawumia, taking our development to the next level,” he stated.

Mr Glover added that, the ruling NPP government has effectively used resources at its disposal for projects including roads and schools.

“When a capable person is in charge, they deserve recognition for their good work. I don’t mind if you criticize us, but if you think President Akufo-Addo’s efforts aren’t enough, then I take issue with that,” he noted.

