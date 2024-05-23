A party activist has submitted a petition to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, raising serious concerns about the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Aowin Constituency, Abanga Yakubu Fuseini.

The petition highlights several issues that could jeopardize the party’s chances of winning the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.

The activist notes that, Mr. Abanga has been notably absent since the beginning of the limited registration exercise.

Unlike the other eight parliamentary candidates in the region, Mr. Abanga has not actively participated in constituency activities.

His absence was particularly noticeable during the Vice President’s recent visit to the region, where all other parliamentary candidates were present except him.

Further, Mr. Abanga has not stayed in the constituency for even a week continuously, making it difficult for constituents to familiarize themselves with him.

He has also been absent from important social events such as funerals and religious programs, which are crucial for building rapport with the electorate.

The petition suggests that. If Mr. Abanga finds the role too challenging, he should allow the party to replace him with a more committed candidate to avoid disappointing both the party and its presidential candidate.

It calls for the party leadership to urgently address Mr. Fuseini’s lack of involvement and motivate him to work harder.

The activist warns that if Mr. Fuseini’s behavior does not change, there will be a significant demonstration against him.

The petition emphasizes that the party’s efforts in the region, including infrastructural developments like the Enchi – Dadieso Road, Kordjour – Pakyi Road, and the construction of an Astro Turf Park at Enchi, should not be in vain due to one candidate’s negligence.

The activist concludes with a plea to Vice President Bawumia to address these issues promptly to ensure the NPP’s success in the Aowin Constituency.