Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama during the 8th Ghana CEO Summit, asserting the Akufo-Addo administration’s significant achievements in advancing the country’s development agenda.

Dr Bawumia emphasised that the current government’s developmental projects are tangible and can be easily verified, contrasting them with what he termed the “guinea fowl” projects of Mr Mahama’s tenure.

Speaking at the summit on Monday, May 27, Dr Bawumia noted that projects under the Akufo-Addo administration were verifiable.

He insisted that these initiatives, unlike those of the previous administration, are real and can be tracked by the public.

This, he argued, demonstrates the current government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its development efforts.

Dr Bawumia participated in the summit via Zoom from Canada, where he reiterated the government’s dedication to sustainable development.

He noted that the strides made under the Akufo-Addo administration are not only visible but also have a lasting impact on the country’s infrastructure and economic growth.

These accomplishments, according to Bawumia, set a solid foundation for future progress.

In his address, the Vice President outlined the various projects undertaken by the current administration, including improvements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

The Vice President stressed that these projects have been executed with precision and are benefiting many communities across Ghana.

“There were no vehicles for some of the projects we have done. We have done over 200 projects in the area of zongo development across all the zongos in the country. You look at our investment in technical and vocational education, over six billion Ghana Cedis in the last 7 years.”

“The highest investment in TVET by any government in the fourth republic, and we’ve made technical and vocational education also free in that context. You see in terms of our development authority, there are 1,609 projects completed. And under the Northern Development Authority it has also completed over 304 projects so far and so we are not talking about Guinea fowl projects but real projects,” he said.

You’ll account for $12m pumped into non-existent Pwalugu dam – Minority to government

This comes at a time when the Minority in parliament has vowed to do everything possible to demand accountability for funds allocated to the planned construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam in the Upper East Region.

The project, for which sod was cut in 2019, was expected to consist of a hydro-solar hybrid system with 60 MW hydropower and 50 MW solar power and to be completed in the second half of 2024.

Addressing journalists at the site, Mr Jinapor indicated that approximately $12 million had already been invested in the project, with nothing to show for it. He said the contractor is nowhere to be found, and parts of the site have been turned into farming areas by locals.

“We will activate all the parliamentary processes to retrieve that amount of money, almost 200 million cedis that has been dashed to this contractor. Somebody must be held accountable. $12 million can do a lot in this country. So we’ll use every legitimate means, every legal means to retrieve the money and punish those who have caused this financial crime and financial loss to the state,” he said.

