Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, expressed his satisfaction following consecutive victories over Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors clinched a commanding 2-0 triumph against the Phobians, with Ugandan forward Steve Dese Mukwala netting goals in both halves at the Baba Yara Stadium during matchday 31.

Reflecting on the win, Ogum highlighted the significance of overcoming their rivals, emphasizing it as a major boost as they aim to finish the season strongly.

“Securing successive wins against Hearts of Oak is no mean feat, so I’m delighted. It’s a testament to the character of this group of players,” Ogum said.

“It’s been quite some time since we achieved this, and although I can’t pinpoint exactly when the feeling is immense,” he added.

The victory propelled Asante Kotoko to ninth position in the league standings with 43 points, while Hearts of Oak slipped to 14th place with 38 points, teetering close to the relegation zone.

In the upcoming Matchday 32 fixtures, Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium, while Hearts of Oak will take on Nations FC.