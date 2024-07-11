Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is challenging National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, former President John Mahama for a national debate on issues so Ghanaians can weigh the policies of the two.

Speaking at a mini rally in Bunkpurugu as he begins phase two of his nationwide campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia said that it is unfortunate that the former President doesn’t want to debate him, because he knows that he (Dr. Bawumia) will expose the emptiness of his policies.

He said that the former President’s 24-hour economy is as empty as an empty barrel, and that none of his own people can even explain it.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the debate stage will discuss the economy, the governance and the progress of the country and that he is looking forward to debating Mr. Mahama on these issues.

“I am looking forward to a debate, with John Mahama on the economy, on the country, on the government. But I am afraid that he is running away from a debate. Isn’t? His people say he doesn’t want to debate. But he doesn’t want to debate because he knows I’ll expose the emptiness of his policies” he said.

“He says he has a 24-hour economy that he cannot explain. It is as empty as an empty barrel. He cannot explain, none of his people can explain. They say they will be exporting lions and elephants. But when we meet, mano-a-mano, we can debate, and Ghanaians will see where our policies lie. And that is the way we should go”

Dr. Bawumia advocated for the candidates to allow the people of Ghana the chance to know their policies, but if Mr. Mahama chooses not to debate, he will continue to sell his own policies.

