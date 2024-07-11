A woman has been arrested for allegedly physically assaulting her 9-year-old nephew, Nhyira Ohene Owiredu in her care at Adenta in Accra.

The boy sustained injuries to his back and head, which prompted concern and outrage in the community.

According to reports, Nhyira had moved from his mother’s home in Kasoa to spend the vacation holidays with his aunt.

Initially, the aunt informed the family that Nhyira was happy living with her and mentioned that she had even enrolled him in a new school and arranged for private lessons.

However, the reverse was the case.

Reports indicate that, the aunt used the boy for her own work activities and resorted to torture when Nhyira failed to meet her demands.

The abusive situation came to light when some concerned residents noticed Nhyira’s condition and reported the incident to the Adenta Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

The swift action by the residents and the DOVVSU led to the arrest of the aunt.

The child is now in custody of DOVVSU as they await the parents to make an official complaint and retrieve their son.