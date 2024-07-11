Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor is preparing to contest the December presidential election.

One of her plans is to grant civil servants free access to live in the Saglemi Affordable Housing project.

She does not support selling the apartments.

The Mirror team encountered her and had a brief conversation, as seen in the attached video.

Akua Donkor 'lacing boots' for 2024 presidential election [VIDEO] – Graphic Online

