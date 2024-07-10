The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, has said Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has nothing against Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Professor Nyarko made this known after Dr. Opoku Prempeh compared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s achievements to those of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

During his unveiling in Kumasi on Tuesday, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, asserted that no president, including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has developed Ghana like President Akufo-Addo has since 2017.

But in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Professor Nyarko urged Ghanaians to focus on the positive contributions NAPO can make.

“NAPO and the government have nothing against Nkrumah. We should focus on what he can do for the NPP to win power and break the 8.”

Describing Mr. Opoku Prempeh as an asset, the NPP MP stressed NAPO’s value to the country, urging him to heed the advice of Otumfuo.

“Ghanaians should forgive him because he has nothing against Nkrumah,” Nyarko added. He believes that NAPO will reflect on his statements and knows him to be a very calm person.

“Let us concentrate on the good things he has done in the ministry and what he will do for the future,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: