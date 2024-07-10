A fantastic finish from substitute Ollie Watkins, in the last of the 90 minutes, gave England an incredible 2-1 win over the Netherlands. They will play Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday.

Both sides began positively, but it was the Netherlands who took the lead early, Declan Rice losing the ball and Xavi Simons drilling home a beauty, as he fell, from the edge of the box to get the Dutch off to the perfect start.

England, though, forced their way back into the game with Kobbie Mainoo and Phil Foden to the fore. Then, on 16 minutes, Harry Kane got off a decent shot, only to be caught by Denzel Dumfries, making an attempt to block, in his follow-through. He stayed down and eventually VAR took an interest, the referee coming over and deciding the award a penalty; Kane drilled home into the bottom-left corner.

Though England dominated the remainder of the half, Dumfries headed against the bar with the Pickford beaten before Foden unfurled a curler reminiscent of Lamine Yamal’s goal for Spain last evening, but his effort almost as brilliant, crashed against the angle.

The second half was an altogether duller affair, Netherlands suffocating England in midfield. But Gareth Southgate was positive and decisive with his changes, and received his reward when Cole Palmer found Watkins, who did exactly what he was brought on to do and sent England to Berlin.