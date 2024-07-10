Parliament has approved Herbert Krapa as the Minister of State-designate for the Energy Ministry.

This approval comes after a previous attempt by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to expedite his vetting and approval was blocked by the Minority.

President Akufo-Addo had nominated Herbert Krapa, the deputy Energy Minister, to be a Minister of State at the Energy Ministry following the selection of the current Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as the running mate for the NPP flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In response, the Majority Leader requested that Parliament fast-track the approval process to prevent a leadership vacuum at the ministry. However, the Minority in Parliament opposed this request.

Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah argued that the incumbent Energy Minister was still in office, making the rush unnecessary.

The issue resurfaced today, with the Appointments Committee recommending Herbert Krapa’s approval.

Despite a walkout by the Minority in protest, the report was ultimately approved.