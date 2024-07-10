Parliament has today, Wednesday, July 10, adopted the recommendations of the report investigating the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.
The report, compiled by a special parliamentary committee, presented critical findings and proposed measures to address the situation.
The adoption followed extensive and heated debates on the floor, primarily between the committee chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea, and Vice Chairman, James Agalga.
Mr. Agalga emphasised the importance of the committee’s unanimous endorsement, highlighting it as a testament to the impartiality and thoroughness of the investigative process.
He noted that the committee’s recommendations aim to strengthen the independence of the Police Service and minimize political interference.
However, Mr. Atta Akyea disagreed, arguing that there were other relevant matters that the Minority members on the committee opposed.
He pointed out that both the IGP and Bugri Naabu claimed they had not communicated for about eight months, but someone was willing to testify that this was not true.
He asserted that the Majority (NDC MPs) blocked this person from testifying.
As the debate intensified and became personal, the Speaker of Parliament intervened to calm tempers.
After the debate concluded, the Speaker put the question on the report to a vote, and a majority of the members present voted in support of it.
The committee recommended disciplinary action against COP Alex Mensah and other police officers allegedly involved in the plot to remove the IGP.
The Speaker subsequently directed the Clerk of Parliament to present the report to the President for his action.