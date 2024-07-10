Parliament has today, Wednesday, July 10, adopted the recommendations of the report investigating the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The report, compiled by a special parliamentary committee, presented critical findings and proposed measures to address the situation.

The adoption followed extensive and heated debates on the floor, primarily between the committee chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea, and Vice Chairman, James Agalga.

Mr. Agalga emphasised the importance of the committee’s unanimous endorsement, highlighting it as a testament to the impartiality and thoroughness of the investigative process.

He noted that the committee’s recommendations aim to strengthen the independence of the Police Service and minimize political interference.