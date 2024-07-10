The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has issued a strong condemnation of recent statements made by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and Minister for Energy.

The CPP described Dr. Prempeh’s remarks about Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, as “reprehensible” and “unbecoming of his stature.”

In a statement released on July 9, the CPP emphasized the enduring legacy of Dr. Nkrumah and his significant contributions, including the establishment of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where Dr. Prempeh studied medicine.

The CPP also noted the wise counsel of His Royal Highness Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, who had previously cautioned Dr. Prempeh against perceived arrogance.

According to the CPP, Dr. Prempeh ignored this advice and used “unprintable invectives” to denigrate Dr. Nkrumah.

The CPP therfore called for immediate action, demanding Dr. Prempeh’s resignation from all governmental and political positions within 24 hours, along with a public apology and retraction of his statements.

Should Dr. Prempeh fail to comply, the CPP urged President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to remove him from his ministerial and vice-presidential candidacy roles, respectively.

The party warned that failure to take swift action would result in nationwide protests by Ghanaians and Nkrumaists.

Read the full statement below:

READ ALSO: