Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has announced that a new bill concerning the Ghana Boundary Commission is currently before Parliament.

“The Parliament of Ghana is considering a new act that will enhance the capacity of the Ghana Boundary Commission to meet international best practices. Our region has immense growth potential, but this potential can only be realised if we create an enabling environment for trade and investment to thrive.” she stated.

The Ghana Boundary Commission, under the mandate of ECOWAS, is set to organize the inaugural meeting of heads of boundary commissions in West Africa from July 9th to 11th, 2024.

The primary objective of the meeting is to establish mechanisms for collaboration between national and regional boundary commissions to enhance border governance strategies in the region.

At the opening ceremony, Commissioner General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Okotiea, highlighted the pivotal role of the Commission in addressing boundary issues and preventing their escalation.

“We have been working individually as boundary commissions in West Africa. However, there is a need for synergy among the West African countries to develop common strategies for the various boundary commissions to operate effectively. For instance, while Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria have robust structures and frameworks, some countries lack these. This meeting aims to foster a common understanding and approach to border management across the region. In Ghana, we have resolved numerous minor border issues that could have escalated into major conflicts, thanks to our collaboration with neighboring boundary commissions,” he explained.

Director of the Free Movement of Persons and Migration at the ECOWAS Commission Albert, Siaw Boateng, emphasised the importance of joint border patrols and information sharing.

Chairperson and the Director General of the National Boundary Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Adamu Adaji, remarked on the security challenges in Southwest African countries that hinder effective border management.

“The issue of insecurity is very key and I think this kind of forum will be able to address some of these issues, share their experiences and try to see how we can synergise to share intelligence.”

