Bawku Central Member of Parliament(MP) Mahama Ayariga has notified the Police of the planned second demonstration against the Bank of Ghana(BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison.

In the letter, Mr. Ayariga said that the protest is to demand Dr Addison’s resignation as well as his deputies and board members.

The demonstration is scheduled for Tuesday 30th of July 2024 from 8 am to 6 pm in Accra.

Protesters will march from Obro Spot through Adabraka to Farisco/Kingsway.

They will continue from Rawlings Park in front of Makola to the Central Post Office and Terminate at the frontage of Bank of Ghana headquarters.

