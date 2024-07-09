Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has said that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, President Akufo-Addo, and Attorney General Godfred Dame have acted illegally in the recommendation of judges by the Chief Justice to the President.

In a letter, the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, asked President Akufo-Addo to nominate five judges to the Supreme Court.

Among them is Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, the current judge presiding over the Ato Forson ambulance procurement trial.

The four other judges are Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Eric Kyei Baffuour, and Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM show on Tuesday, July 9, Mr Kpebu stated that “it is wrong because the constitution is very clear on it. Article 144, clause 2, makes it clear that the Chief Justice can nominate, but it should go to the Judicial Council. The Chief Justice cannot write directly to the President. That is not the law.”

Mr Kpebu noted that it is surprising that the President sought the Attorney General’s input.

The legal practitioner added that it is not surprising because Akufo-Addo champions illegal constitutional conduct.

“So, for me, I am not in the least surprised that is his stock in trade. It is not surprising that he is again involved in such illegal conduct,” he noted.

