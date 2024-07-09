The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) strike is significantly impacting operations as workers have abandoned their posts due to the government’s failure to implement a new salary structure for its members.

CLOGSAG members initiated the strike on July 3, declaring they will not return to work until their demands are met.

A visit by Joy News to the Registrar General’s Department revealed numerous disappointed customers.

Some were there to register their businesses, while others were there to renew their business certificates, only to find that workers had laid down their tools.

One customer, who was there for business registration, expressed his frustration to Joy News: “I came to register a business for a client. The client needs this document to secure another essential document for his business, but it seems impossible now. I opted for premium services, expecting the certificate to be ready within a week due to the urgency, but I would have to wait around to see if someone could assist me. This is very important to me.”

Another customer shared a similar sentiment: “I came to renew my business certificate, but now I have to return home because of the strike. Without renewal, it means I am operating illegally. The government needs to address this issue promptly” he noted.