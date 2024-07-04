The Minority in Parliament has threatened another massive demonstration against the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Dr. Ernest Kwamina Yedu Addison over what they describe as his mismanagement of the Central Bank.

This action will be led by the Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga after the necessary authorization and clearance from the Ghana Police Service.

Their main concerns are increasing monetary policies, inflation, and the overall management of the country’s financial system, which they say have plunged many into poverty and hardship.

The Caucus on October 3 held the first demonstration dubbed #OccupyBoG, seeking Dr Addisson’s removal from office with a petition.

However, the Minority MPs declined to submit their petition to the Head of Security of the Bank of Ghana, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng, who was delegated to receive it.

The pending demonstration has been necessitated by reports of BoG being insolvent and needs recapitalization.

Dr Addison at a press conference on July 1, 2024, justifying the recapitalisation said it will bolster their credibility in undertaking reforms planned under a memorandum of understanding signed with the Ministry of Finance.

The NDC MP has been on a longstanding crusade to hold the BoG Governor accountable through a series of demands and petitions to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and other relevant state bodies regarding the bank’s debts, construction of the new Head Office complex and the Governor’s multi-million-dollar residence, among other issues.

