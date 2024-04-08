The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, has addressed claims that he called the Minority Member of Parliament who staged the #OccupyBoG protest as “hooligans”.

He clarified that, the reported description did not come from him, but from a foreign media outlet that initially covered the story.

In October 2023, a coalition made up of Minority, supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and various interest groups organized the #OccupyBoG demonstration, demanding the resignations of Dr. Addison and his deputies over allegations of economic mismanagement and unauthorized currency printing.

In response to the protest, Dr. Addison labeled the demonstrators as “hooligans” and asserted that neither he nor his deputies would resign.

In an interview with the international business website Central Banking, Dr. Addison characterized the NDC-led protest as “completely unnecessary.”

However, when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament on Monday, April 8, 2024, Dr. Ernest Addison firmly rejected these assertions.

He explained that, the term “hooliganism” was an interpretation by the media outlet and not an accurate representation of his words.

“This is what I am coming to say that those who know me and know my character…you have not heard a single word of a recorded message with me describing parliamentarians in that manner. This was some foreign journalist’s description of the conversation we had and I disowned it,” he stated.

