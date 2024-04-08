Hundreds of aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management, who have their investments locked up due to the government’s revocation of the company’s license, are demanding payment.

The aggrieved customers in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi are seeking the restitution of their funds from the defunct company at the earliest time possible.

Failure of the government to refund their money, the group says, will orchestrate the failure of Vice President Bawumia’s quest to win the December elections.

