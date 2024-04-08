Personnel from the Eastern Regional Sub-Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Sunday resorted to using buckets of water to douse a raging inferno at the Koforidua Central Market.

This was after their pumps failed following the incident, which occurred around 5:50 pm.

In a statement, GNFS, received a distress call at about 5:55 pm and swiftly moved to the scene.

Despite the prompt dispatch, the crew encountered challenges as the pump failed to engage upon arrival at 6:10 pm, causing them to use buckets of water provided by residents to combat the flames.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, engulfed four shops, completely destroying two and partially damaging two others.

Items destroyed included plastic cups, bowls and spoons, takeaway packs, toilet rolls, and polytene bags.

Although several adjoining shops were saved and no injuries were reported, the inferno inflicted significant damage before being brought under control at 6:26 pm.

The fire was finally extinguished at 6:45pm, emphasising the indispensable role of community assistance in firefighting endeavours.

ALSO READ: