The Kumasi Central Market and Second-Hand Clothes Traders Union are threatening to embark on a five-day continuous protest if work is not resumed on the second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project.

The project was halted in December 2022 when the construction firm working on the project, Contracta, discontinued works on the site, leaving the skeleton of the structure on site.

According to the aggrieved trade groups, they were informed the country’s Debt Restructuring Programme with the IMF was the reason for the halt.

The government had assured to resume construction after the country received its first tranche of the three billion dollar International Monetary Fund (IMF) bail out.

But the project continues to sit in weeds with reptiles as the new occupants.

“We patiently waited and despite the first and the second tranches hitting the government account, work has still not resumed, leaving the project to the mercy of the weather. It has come to our notice that many projects in other regions have begun and others completed after the first and second tranches of the IMF money hit the government account, but the NPP government has remained unconcerned and turned its back on the region that gives them power and has abandoned our market,” portions of their statement read.

The groups say majority of their members are currently home without trade after they were evacuated to pave way for the construction, while others struggle to find space at the Central Business District to ply their wares.

“During the evacuation exercise to pave the way for the commencement of the project, the government made us believe that the project would be completed on time to enable us to return to our business. We feel utterly disappointed in the NPP government for ignoring and neglecting such a huge market complex that feeds many traders who have but only depend on market business to make ends meet,” the statement read.

The groups say they are working to secure a permit from the police to embark on their intended action to drum home their demands.

In a statement signed by its leaders, the associations threatened to besiege the uncompleted project with their wares.

“During the protest, we will picket and remove all the barricades on the project, and after the days of demonstrations and nothing is being heard, we will storm the incomplete market site with our goods and commodities to trade and nothing can stop us,” it read.

This, they say, is just a caveat to the ruling New Patriotic Party and the government to commence works and complete the project.

“We are, therefore, sending a signal to the NPP government that we, the traders in the Ashanti region are vigilant this time round, and they cannot fool or deceive us and later come back to canvas for our votes as the December general elections are approaching. The NPP government must better do the needful before the day of reckoning comes,” it read.