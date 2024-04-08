Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo has commended his side for securing a hard-earned point against Bechem United.

Ahead of the matchday 24 fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, the Porcupine Warriors were determined to clinch a victory, having only secured one win in their last six matches.

Despite their efforts, the game ended in a goalless draw, providing a relief for the coaching staff.

Reflecting on the match, Ocloo expressed satisfaction with his players’ ability to avoid another defeat and secure a valuable point.

“In previous games, we performed well but struggled to find the net. Although our performance today might not have been as impressive as before, the difference lies in our disciplined defensive play,” Ocloo remarked.

“While we didn’t create as many chances in this particular match, the crucial point we earned is what matters most,” he added.

Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 8th position on the Premier League table with 33 points.

They are set to face Nsoatreman FC at the Bara Stadium on Thursday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 18:00 GMT.

READ ALSO