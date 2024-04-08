Popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph has blessed Fredrick Fiifi Akims, the honest and upright Uber driver who found and returned her missing phones.

Anita was pleasantly surprised by Fredrick’s honesty and integrity, which is a rare quality to find in people these days.

“Honestly, I was surprised. Some people would have switched off their phones and that’s it,” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Monday.

She praised Fredrick for his good deeds and promised to recommend him to her friends who visit Ghana.

“It pays to be good now, look at where he is. I know my friends will call Fredrick when they come to Ghana and I will not stop blessing him by God’s grace.”

Fredrick Fiifi Akims, taxi driver who found and returned missing phones

The actress encouraged Fredrick to continue doing good, as she believes that such noble acts are always rewarded by God.

Anita is convinced Fredrick’s positive actions will take him places in life.

“Continue doing good, God has a way of blessing people. You will go places. The land of Ghana will favor you,” Anita told the Uber driver.

