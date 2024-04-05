An honest act of integrity by a Ghanaian Uber driver has captured the hearts of many after he returned two valuable phones belonging to popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph.

The actress inadvertently left her iPhone and Samsung devices in the Uber driver’s car during a visit to her sister in Ghana.

However, the driver returned the phones to the exact stop he dropped her off and waited till she arrived to claim her property.

Moved by the driver’s honesty, Anita Joseph expressed her gratitude by rewarding him with some Naira and offering her blessings.

Additionally, she took his phone contact, indicating her intention to stay in touch with the driver.

She shared the video on her verified social media platforms, asking her followers to share kind words to the driver for his integrity.

The actress also used the platform to preach the importance of honesty and kindness in a world where people are anything but kind.

Watch video below: