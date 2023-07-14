Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has recently made headlines with her bold statement about her marriage.

In response to critics who were questioning her decision to marry a younger man, Michael Fisayo Olagunju, also known as MC Fish, Anita Joseph revealed an interesting detail about her relationship.

According to Anita, she took control of the situation and decided to give money to her husband to pay her own bride price.

Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish

Photo credit: @realanitajoseph/Instagram.

This act was a deliberate choice on her part to assert her independence and also be in control of their controversial marriage.

This is coming shortly after a heated exchange ensued on Instagram between Anita Joseph and a troll who alleged that she controlled her husband and was responsible for his unhappiness.

“I know very well say this man no too dey happy for this marriage niii. You de control am well well Ba….e de obvious even for photo… Shey na u give this man money to pay your bride price?” the troll asked.

In response, she said ““…There’s nothing you can do about it. Na me also give am money to pay bride price. Oh sorry I remember na me pay my self. I control him everywhere Shallom. Okwa Okwu agwugo”, the actress replied.

Anita’s decision to financially contribute to her own bride price challenges societal norms and traditions, which often place the responsibility solely on the groom’s family.

Her bold move has garnered attention and sparked conversations about the legitimacy of her marriage.