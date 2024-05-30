A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 9 years in jail after stealing a cow to pay lobola to his in-laws in a bizarre incident which got him a short-lived honeymoon with his new bride.

According to a post shared on the National Prosecuting Authority’s X page, Locky Chigwengwe, faced the Magistrates’ Court on charges of stock theft.

The complainant had secured his cattle at the homestead before heading home for the evening. When he locked his pen, he made sure that all his animals were locked in safely for the night.