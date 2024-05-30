A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 9 years in jail after stealing a cow to pay lobola to his in-laws in a bizarre incident which got him a short-lived honeymoon with his new bride.
According to a post shared on the National Prosecuting Authority’s X page, Locky Chigwengwe, faced the Magistrates’ Court on charges of stock theft.
The complainant had secured his cattle at the homestead before heading home for the evening. When he locked his pen, he made sure that all his animals were locked in safely for the night.
Under the cover of darkness, Chigwengwe approached the complainant’s kraal. He stealthily untied a black cow with distinctive curved horns and led it away without being detected.The complainant and his family did not hear any of the noise while asleep for the night.The next day, he reportedly used the stolen cow to pay his lover’s bride price
The complainant realized the cow was missing the following morning when he went to let out his beasts for grazing.He promptly reported it to the authorities at the nearest police station leading them to the suspect’s in-law, who was found in possession of the stolen cow.Upon questioning, he identified Chigwengwe as the perpetrator, leading to his arrest in his matrimonial home.The stolen cow was valued at $400. Chigwengwe was sentenced to nine years in prison after he was found guilty by the court.