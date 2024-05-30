The Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has praised the newly appointed Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, for his diligent efforts to address Ghana’s housing challenges.

The commendation came during a courtesy call on the Overlord at the Ofori Panin Fie on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The Minister, who recently assumed office, has already initiated several key projects aimed at alleviating Ghana’s 1.8 million housing unit shortfall.

This proactive approach and dedication to addressing the country’s housing deficit have not gone unnoticed, especially by the Okyehene, who highlighted the Minister’s exemplary work ethic and commitment to public service.

“The Minister has shown exceptional dedication in his short time at the Ministry of Works and Housing. His track record as the former Minister of Information was impressive, and he has brought the same level of diligence and innovation to his current role.

“We are confident that with his leadership, we will see significant progress in addressing our housing needs,” the Okyehene remarked.

The Minister was in the company of Deputy Minister, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Chief Director, Rev. Stephen Yaw Osei and other Directors of the Ministry.

The Okyehene also used the opportunity to highlight pressing local concerns, particularly the need for infrastructural improvements ahead of the impending rainy season.

He urged the Minister to prioritize the dredging of waterways within Kyebi and its environs to prevent flooding.