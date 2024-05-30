The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has addressed a video circulating on social media that depicts a confrontation between him and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the ongoing limited registration center at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The incident, which occurred on May 27, 2024,started with Dumelo engaging peacefully with registrants at the center.

However, he claims some NPP members attempted to interfere with his interactions, leading to disrespectful behavior towards him.

The video has sparked significant attention and necessitated a response from Dumelo’s campaign team to clarify the situation.

Dumelo’s campaign team alleged that these interruptions are part of a deliberate strategy by the incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Alhassan, and her supporters, who feel threatened by Dumelo’s popularity and engagement with voters.

They alleged that Lydia Alhassan had instructed her supporters to attack Dumelo on several occasions during the registration exercise.

The statement further referenced the violent incidents during the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, which were instigated on behalf of Lydia Alhassan, noting that despite efforts to defuse the situation, the attacks on Dumelo have continued.

In response, John Dumelo has sent a resounding warning to Lydia Alhassan and her team to conduct themselves appropriately or face similar actions from his supporters.

They expressed a strong stance against the continuation of violence and intimidation tactics leading up to the 2024 general election and vowed to defend themselves to protect the democratic process.

John Dumelo, however, reassured the public that he would never undermine the integrity of the registration exercise.

He urged the public and NDC members to disregard the false propaganda being spread by the NPP and Lydia Alhassan.