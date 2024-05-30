Actor and politician John Dumelo has responded to accusations that he brutalized a University of Ghana student during a recent altercation at a voter registration center in Legon.

The incident involved Dumelo and a student identified as Dacosta, who confronted Dumelo over restrictions on his phone usage at the center.

The verbal exchange escalated and nearly turned physical before security officers intervened and escorted Dumelo away.

A political commentator later reported on social media that Dacosta had sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

The commentator even attached a photo of a bloody knee, which was later proven to be unrelated to the incident and did not even occur in Ghana.

In response to calls for legal action against the individual spreading false information, Dumelo dismissed the idea.

He remarked that in legal terms, it is often impractical to sue someone without substantial means (“a man of straw”) as it would be challenging to enforce any resulting financial judgment.