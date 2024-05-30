Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has revealed that she brushed her teeth about six times in preparation for a kissing scene in her debut movie, ‘Water & Garri.’

Tiwa Savage explained that she took this hygienic measure to make a good impression on set.

She shared this detail in a recent interview with BET.

According to her, the kissing scene was to be shot on her very first day on set, and she had to ensure everything goes on well and her co-cast was comfortable during their brief intimate moment.

She said, “The first day on set, I had my kissing scene. I am glad it was my first day because I just went right into it. I remember in my dressing room, I brushed my teeth like five, six times because I was like I needed to represent”.

The songstress cum actress further indicated that it was important to be considerate of her co-cast as it had probability of affecting the entire feel of the set.

Tiwa, who played the lead character Aisha in the movie, said her co-star, Andrew Bunting, who plays Kay in the movie, also took similar precautions, rinsing his mouth multiple times.

Tiwa Savage appreciated the supportive and kind nature of the entire cast, which made her first day on set, marked by the kissing scene, a comfortable experience.

Meanwhile, ‘Water and Garri’ has become the biggesy weekend opener ever for Prime Video Nigeria, achieving the highest number of streams amongst all titles on the platform.