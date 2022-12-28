Actress Anita Joseph says married women who are in the habit of depriving their husbands of sex, while undergoing a spiritual fast, should change their ways.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Anita opined that God never gave women such instruction.

According to her, no verse or chapter in the Holy Bible forbids married women from going under the sheets with their husbands.

Her post read:

Women how do you do fasting for 20 Days and starve your Husband of s****x !!? Even the Bible didn’t instruct you to do that Shallom. We don resume motivational talk oh ShALLOM SHALLOM SHALLOM !!

