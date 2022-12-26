Popular Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her lovely husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah have shared lovely photos as they celebrate the Christmas holidays.

They were spotted rocking matching pyjamas set. They wore the same trousers and long sleeves sweatshirt in the photos.

To add some Christmas fever element to their entire look, they wore a Christmas hat. Tracey’s hat was in the colour blue and red while that of Frank was in the colour red and white.

They beamed with smiles as they stood in front of the Christmas tree. In another photo, they sat on the floor in front of the Christmas tree as they tuck in one foot as they pose for the camera.