A 40-year-old mother is reportedly dead after a Toyota tundra vehicle veered off the road and ran into a nearby shop at Buokrom Estate Junction in Kumasi.

Mena Ama, was selling in her makeshift shop, with her nine-year-old son when the car smashed the structure reducing it to rabbles.

The petty trader died shortly after being rushed to the Manhyia Hospital while her son currently battles for his life at the Manhyia Hospital.