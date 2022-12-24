Damien Agyemang, the son of Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has broken the internet after sharing the first-ever photo which captured his full face.

Mr Agyemang, who occasionally posts his photos on his Instagram page, often hides his face from his followers.

The young man’s head usually faces the ground or is tilted towards an angle where one can barely make his face out.

But in his latest social media activity, he decided to post a selfie which clearly shows his face and flawless light skin.

The photo, which has generated much admiration for his looks, spotted a handsome young man with sideburns with a faded hairstyle.