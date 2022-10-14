Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has shared with her fans, a stunning photo to mark the birthday of her son, Damien Agyemang.

Damien turned a year older on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The proud mother in commemorating the day took to her Instagram page to share the photo with a brief but heartwarming message to him.

The photo spotted Damien display a high all-black fashion sense as he poses for the camera on a sofa.

Damien Agyemang, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah’s son.

Posting the photo, Miss Appiah wrote: Happy Birthday Champ @damien.ypa Live long and prosper!

The young man, following her mum’s post, has received many laudable comments from fans, with most commenting about his good looks.