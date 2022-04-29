Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is still mourning the death of American Pop-star, Micheal Jackson.

The Canadian-born Ghanaian actress said she visited Micheal Jackson’s residence in the USA as prove her love for him.

His sudden demise, Jackie said really affected her due to the impact of his songs across the world.

The popular actress disclosed this on Kumasi-based Pure FM during the media tour ahead of the premiere her new ‘Red Carpet’ movie which highlights the risk of being famous as an artist in the Ghanaian and African society.

Jackie Appiah is still mourning the American ‘King of Pop’ and wished he was still alive.

Michael Joseph Jackson was an American singer, songwriter, and dancer dubbed the “King of Pop”, he is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. Over a four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance, and fashion, along with his publicized personal life, made him a global figure in popular culture.

Jackson influenced artists across many music genres; through stage and video performances, he popularized complicated dance moves such as the moonwalk, to which he gave the name, as well as the robot. He is the most awarded individual music artist in history.