Ghanaian actor, Anthony Woode has opened up about his fears on set in a movie he shot with renowned actress and producer Yvonne Nelson.

Mr Woode has revealed that upon receipt of a script, he realised there will be a kissing scene and it was to happen with no other than Miss Nelson.

As someone who was shooting with one of the big women in the business, he needed to put out a good impression.

He, therefore, had to brush his teeth a couple of times just to ensure he had a good breath before the shot.

Mr Woode who has been featured in the lead role in YN productions’ new movie, Fifty-Fifty which premieres on May 21, 2022, disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Pluzz FM.

“I remember when we were shooting the film before we went on set, I read the script and realised I had to kiss Yvonne Nelson.

Ghanaian actor, Anthony Woode

“I played the role but I had to brush my teeth a couple of times before I shot that scene,” he said amid laughter.

Anthony’s revelation comes a few months after Yvonne narrated how she declined a kissing scene over an actor’s mouth odour.

According to her, she perceived the mouth odour during rehearsal and immediately requested the director to edit the script.

This she explained was because she couldn’t put herself in an uncomfortable situation because an actor failed to observe personal hygiene.