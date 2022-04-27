East Legon, Adjiringanor, other parts of the country to experience power outage today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is undertaking planned maintenance works in some parts of the country.

In view of this, some areas in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions will experience power outages today.

According to ECG, power will be out from 9 am to 4 pm.

The areas to be affected include; East Legon, Bawaleshie, American House, Adjiringanor, Trassaco Estates, Amasaman, Akraman, Obeyeyie, Nsawam, Doblo.

The others are Kuntunse, Medie, Adeiso, Akramaman, Teacher Mante, Adeiso, Nsumia, Pakro, Mariakrom, Nkumkrom, Coaltar, Suhum and Oboadeka.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana says it deeply regrets the inconvenience its exercise to improve service delivery will bring to citizens.