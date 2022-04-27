The Yendi Circuit Court has remanded into police custody Danko Delabra who was arrested in connection with the murder of 8 Fulanis at Zakoli, a suburb of Yendi.

This comes on the back of his arrest through an intelligence-led operation by the Northen Police Command.

The suspect is set to reappear on May 5, 2022, as the police pursue his accomplices for them to face the law.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Regional PRO, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga which assured residents of relentless efforts to fight crime.

Four others were injured in the attack which occurred on April 13, 2022, with several homes burnt and properties destroyed.

Community members suspect a reprisal attack over a robbery incident on Tuesday, April 12 in which two people were killed at Zagbang on the Yendi Zabzugu road.

Below is the statement from the Police: