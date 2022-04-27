Sex plays a vital role in the social life of man. Good sex life is believed to bring to the individual benefits such as lower blood pressure, reduce stress, improve mood, enhance immune function and improve general fitness.

This however has prompted an Obuasi based Non-Governmental Organisation Mama Love Foundation to advocate for the provision of facilities to promote conjugal visits in the nation prisons.

The President of the Foundation Rev. Dr. Love Konadu made this call when she led her organisation and London based Obuasi Sikakrom Association to donate food items, cooked food, soft drinks and bottled water to in-mates of the Obuasi Prisons.

Mama Love Foundation also partnered Achievers Medical Services to conduct health screening exercise for more than 100 in-mates.

In Ghana, prison rules abhor all forms of sexual acts whiles prison regulations make no provision for conjugal visits which permit spouses of incarcerated persons to spend intimate moments with their partners. Some prisoners, in their quest to satisfy their sexual cravings, resort to same-sex relationships.

Dr. Love Konadu however mentioned that NGOs like hers are prepared to partner government in setting up facilities to accommodate spouses for such periodic visits.

“Though the country has taken steps to alleviate the plight of in-mates, we are ready to partner government to put up facilities in our country’s prisons to allow inmates satisfy their sexual drives. We believe this will put an end to all forms of homosexuality as reported in our prisons”.

On the healthcare needs of convicts, Rev Dr. Konadu again, called on government to set up proper clinics at the prisons, improve the conditions of existing ones to take care of the health needs of the prisoners.

Commenting on the rationale behind the donation and the health screening exercise, the leader of the Foundation said, it is a follow up to their previous donation to the Obuasi prisons after they provided standing fans, water closet facilities and showers for the in-mates.

She said the gesture is intended to bring joy unto the faces of the prisoners this Easter.

She again revealed that, the group together with market women in Obuasi has also planned to donate food items to the Prisoners in the latter part of this year.

Receiving the items on behalf of the in-mates, Chief Supt Diabor Adam Mahama thanked the NGO for their benevolence.

On issues of allowing conjugal visits, the second in command of the Obuasi Prisons said though the idea is laudable, the Prisons do not have facilities for such visits.

He promised that the Obuasi Prison is committed in fulfilling their mandate of keeping in-mates in safe custody, reform and integrate them into society.