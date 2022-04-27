Ghana’s criminal justice system is confronted with numerous challenges that inhibits effective and equitable justice delivery system in the country.

Key to these challenges is the lack of effective communication and collaboration among key justice institutions.

This challenge has led to the introduction of the Ghana Case Tracking which was launched in 2018 to improve justice delivery in Ghana.

The Case Tracking System is an integrated criminal case tracking technological tool designed to digitize the manual processes and lifecycle information of criminal justice agencies in Ghana starting with the key Justice Sector institutions.

However, the implementation of this system has not come without challenges.

Speaking at a town Hall meeting organised by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) at Asokwa in Kumasi, the Programs Manager of CHRI said the system will need strong governmental backing to ensure a successful take-off.

“Even though the GCTS was launched by the Vice President, H.E Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia in 2018, little has been heard from the side of government concerning the Tracking system. Suffice it to say, institutions involved in the Justice delivery system have shown interest, but we need government’s commitment and backing to ensure the effective implementation of the system”.

On the progress made so far, Ms Ahulu said so far 40 selected districts in 7 regions have piloted the project but there are plans to extend it to the other parts of the country. She said just like all other new projects, the implementation has not been entirely smooth but she was optimistic that with advocacy and awareness creation, the Ghana Case Tracking System will be accepted.

She again revealed that plans are far advanced to train stakeholders involved in the Justice delivery system on how to use the Tracking system. She said there will be extension of Internet connectivity to areas where the Court Tracking System has been installed for easy access.

Touching on the relevance of Alternative Dispute Resolution in the Ghanaian Justice delivery system Tijani Mahmoud of the Moslem Family Conselling Services said judging from the overcrowding in the prisons as well as challenges with the location of dockets ,Alternative Dispute Resolution must be re-looked and be considered.

“Institutions like CHRAJ, Legal Aid Commission and Social Welfare exist to promote the use of ADR in the adjudication of cases. If we are able to promote and refer cases to them, a lot of the challenges we encounter in our justice delivery system will be dealt with”.

The town Hall meeting had representatives of the Dressmakers Association, Hairdressers Association as well as members of the Disability groups in attendance.