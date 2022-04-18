Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has presented GH¢60,000 to victims of last Thursday’s attack that resulted in the death of eight persons and injury of others at Zakoli community in the Yendi Municipality.

The donation is to support the families of the deceased persons and those who sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds.

Families of each of the deceased received GH¢5,000 to assist in the funeral rites whereas each of the injured persons also received GH¢5,000 to support their medical bills and recovery.

He also toured the communities that were attacked to assess the extent of damage and to empathise with the victims.

Presentation

Presenting the cash to the Chief of the Community, Naa Abukari Andani for onward allocation to the victims, Dr Bawumia said the donation was an immediate intervention to mitigate the plight of the victims.

He indicated that the government would in the coming days dispatch relief items to support the people.

Investigation

Naa Andani thanked the Vice President for the gesture and called on the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and arrest the perpetrators.

He asserted that failure of this may result in reprisal attacks which could be more devastating than what occurred.

Incident

At least eight people were confirmed dead Wednesday, April 13, 2022, evening and five others sustained injuries after some unknown gunmen raided Zakoli and Konkon, nomadic settlements, in the Yendi area of the Northern Region.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon and resulted in the burning of many thatch-roofed houses and other properties.

The gunmen are said to have stormed the communities on motorbikes and opened fire on the victims.

They reportedly targeted only men, including male children.

It is not clear what triggered the attacks on the two nomadic settlements.

But there was a robbery attack on the Yendi-Tatale road on Tuesday night which led to the death of a young man.

Suspecting that the robbers were nomadic, the unknown gunmen attacked them in retaliation for the robbery attack.

Calm has since returned to the areas as the police have beefed up security.