Coach Kwesi Appiah, has reiterated that said Ghana could have won the 2010 FIFA World Cup if he was to be in charge as the head coach of the Black Stars.

The former Black Stars head coach was the assistant coach to Milovan Rajevac during the Mundial in South Africa.

According to the 61-year-old, unlike the current squad, the 2010 Black Stars squad had a quality dept and was also consistent, adding that a team’s quality determines the success of a coach.

“If I was the coach of the 2010 squad now, maybe I can boldly say I am going to win the World Cup because that team had been there for about five or six years, so the consistency was there,” coach Appiah told Untold Stories TV GH.

“The quality of players you have at a particular time determines how much you can achieve as a coach.

Ghana was eliminated in the quarter-finals but achieved the feat of becoming the third African country to reach the last 8.

Kwesi Appiah was handed the job in 2012, and he steered Ghana to a third successive World Cup appearance in 2014, making him the first local coach to do so.