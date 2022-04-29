Not only has he distanced himself from his younger brother’s ongoing marriage brouhaha, Yul Edochie’s elder brother, Lince, has also slammed a fan who tried to attack him.

An angry social media user dragged Lince Edochie into his brother’s scandal and accused him of not issuing him with the best advice.

Yul’s brother was attacked by a concerned social media user, for what was described as escorting the actor to pay the bride price of his ‘side chic turned second wife’.

ALSO READ:

“You see wetin your brother don do? You follow them go pay bride price on Sunday, abi you no follow. Answer me now!” the social media user asked.

Obviously fed up with this and several other attacks from individuals who have linked him to his brother’s actions, Lince angrily responded;

“Please don’t piss me off, I wasn’t there.”