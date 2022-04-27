Social media has been buzzing since Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, announced that he has a second wife with whom he has a child.

Yul, in a post via his social media timeline, shared a picture of the baby and said it was time for the world to finally meet his son named Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.

However, a comment by Yul’s first wife, May Edochie, who he married when he had nothing, showed all was not well in their home.

ALSO READ:

She commented: “May God judge the both of you.”

This news has taken users by shock. Virtues such as being faithful, loyal and honest have crept into the conversation.

Those who argue out moral standards sympathised with his first wife, May Edochie who is yet to come to terms with the news.

Check out some of the messages from her fans below:

nitakate__: “Keep maintaining your beauty. Sending you❤️.”

latalove001: “❤️❤️❤️❤️ u are a strong woman peace and love of God for you and urs.” tdoosuur

“This is so heart breaking… you are beautiful and deserve the world. Big strong for your children mama. Love and light .” lush_thriftwears:

“Yul is a confused man like look at you nah.. Nawa oo.”

bigjoe_dboss: “See queen Yul married yet Asabawood girls no gree marriage rest! Tueh!!! Sending you Love beautiful woman❤️❤️❤️.”