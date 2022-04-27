The headmaster of Nchumuruman Senior High School (SHS), Gregory Gbandi Bawa has been elected as the new presiding member for Nkwanta-North district in the Oti region.

Out of a total number of 23 votes cast, he polled 17 votes as against six for Kilandini Issac, a teacher at Kpassa Senior High School.

Mr. Bawa has expressed gratitude to the members for the confidence reposed in him and assured them of a dedicated and transparent service to move the district forward.

He urged the assembly members to maintain peace and unity among themselves and rather fight for more development.

Speaking to Adom news after the ceremony, the District Chief Executive (DCE) William Nawugma Kidinan congratulated the assembly members on the appointment of the new presiding member.

He urged the new elected presiding member to bring onboard his experience and expertise to accelerate development of the district.

Meanwhile, some of the assembly members also congratulated the elected presiding member and pledged their support towards the development of the district.